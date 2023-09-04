SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of August 28-September 3, 2023. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2023-24 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Offense – Konner McQuillan, Running Back (Northwestern College)

Northwestern running back Konner McQuillan is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. McQuillan, a senior from Leavenworth, Kansas, set a new career-high in both rushing yards and longest rush. He ran for 252 yards on 19 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per carry. He recorded two touchdowns in the game, while breaking off a 67-yard run. McQuillan accounted for 40 percent of Northwestern’s 600-plus yards of offense in the 48-35 win at Concordia. Additionally, he eclipsed 2,500 career rushing yards; becoming just the 10th Red Raider in program history to do so. The top-ranked Red Raiders travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on Drake on September 9. Kick off will be at 6 pm.

Defense – Lucas Huttinga, Defensive Back (Dordt University)

Defensive back Lucas Huttinga of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Huttinga, a junior, from Jenison, Michigan, recovered and returned a fumble for a 15-yard touchdown on Doane’s first play from scrimmage. He later added an interception in addition to recording four solo and two assisted tackles. The Defenders host Mount Marty on September 9. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Special Teams – Jared Quinonez, Kicker (Midland University)

Jared Quinonez of Midland University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Quinonez, a senior from Tijuana, Mexico, had five PATs along with a 25-yard field goal as Midland defeated Jamestown in its home and conference opener. The veteran kicker moved into first place all-time on the Midland record board for PATS in a career (107). The Warriors host Briar Cliff on September 9, in Fremont, Nebraska. Kick off will be at 1 pm.