SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from September 5th, 2023:
IOWA
Bishop Heelan – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0
Sioux City East 3, South Sioux City 0
Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 1
Clarinda 3, Denison-Schleswig 0
Kuemper Catholic 3, Denison-Schleswig 0
Newell-Fonda 3, Emmetsburg 0
Hinton 3, Harris-Lake Park 0
Trinity Christian 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1
Remsen St. Mary’s 3, West Sioux 0
Ridge View 3, MVAOCOU 0
IKM-Manning 3, Ar-We-Va 0
West Monona 3, Siouxland Christian 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, West Central 1
Vermillion 3, Bon Homme 2