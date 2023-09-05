SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from September 5th, 2023:

IOWA

Bishop Heelan – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

Sioux City East 3, South Sioux City 0

Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 1

Clarinda 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Kuemper Catholic 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Newell-Fonda 3, Emmetsburg 0

Hinton 3, Harris-Lake Park 0

Trinity Christian 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, West Sioux 0

Ridge View 3, MVAOCOU 0

IKM-Manning 3, Ar-We-Va 0

West Monona 3, Siouxland Christian 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, West Central 1

Vermillion 3, Bon Homme 2