Here’s a look at our local high school playoff volleyball highlights and scores from October 17th, 2023:

IOWA

Denison-Schleswig 3, Carroll 2

Cherokee 3, Eagle Grove 0

Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Algona 0

Humboldt 3, Storm Lake 1

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Okoboji 0

Unity Christian 3, OABCIG 0

Le Mars 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Sioux Center 3, Spencer 0

West Lyon 3, Spirit Lake 0

Western Christian 3, Sheldon 0

NEBRASKA

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Bloomfield 1

Norfolk Catholic 3, O’Neill 0

Wynot 3, Wakefield 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Tri-Valley 1