Here’s a look at our local high school playoff volleyball highlights and scores from October 17th, 2023:
IOWA
Denison-Schleswig 3, Carroll 2
Cherokee 3, Eagle Grove 0
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Algona 0
Humboldt 3, Storm Lake 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Okoboji 0
Unity Christian 3, OABCIG 0
Le Mars 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Sioux Center 3, Spencer 0
West Lyon 3, Spirit Lake 0
Western Christian 3, Sheldon 0
NEBRASKA
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Bloomfield 1
Norfolk Catholic 3, O’Neill 0
Wynot 3, Wakefield 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Tri-Valley 1