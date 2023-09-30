SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school football highlights and scores from September 30th, 2023:
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 42, Carroll 16
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school football highlights and scores from September 30th, 2023:
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 42, Carroll 16
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now