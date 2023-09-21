SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school football games from September 21st, 2023:
IOWA
Storm Lake 28, Sioux City West 19
NEBRASKA
Norfolk Catholic 48, West Holt 18
