SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below are the games that have been impacted by the incoming weather on Friday night. All listed games have been moved up from their original 7 p.m. kickoff time.

IOWA

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 4 p.m.

Sheldon vs. Unity Christian at Northwestern College – 5 p.m.

West Lyon at Western Christian – 5 p.m.

MMCRU at Sibley-Ocheyedan – 5:30 p.m.

Hinton at Lawton-Bronson – 5:30 p.m.

Akron-Westfield at Gehlen Catholic – 5:30 p.m.

West Monona at Westwood – 5:30 p.m.

Spirit Lake at Okoboji – 6 p.m.

Kingsley-Pierson at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 6 p.m.

Bishop Heelan at Sioux Center – 6 p.m.

Le Mars at Spencer – 6 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda – 6 p.m.

West Sioux at MVAOCOU – 6 p.m.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Cherokee – 6 p.m.

NEBRASKA

Pender at GACC – 4 p.m.

Omaha Westside at Norfolk – 4 p.m.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Crofton – 5 p.m.

Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle – 5 p.m.

Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig – 6 p.m.

Wynot at Creighton – 6 p.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson at Flandreau – 5:30 p.m.