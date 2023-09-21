SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below are the games that have been impacted by the incoming weather on Friday night. All listed games have been moved up from their original 7 p.m. kickoff time.
IOWA
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 4 p.m.
Sheldon vs. Unity Christian at Northwestern College – 5 p.m.
West Lyon at Western Christian – 5 p.m.
MMCRU at Sibley-Ocheyedan – 5:30 p.m.
Hinton at Lawton-Bronson – 5:30 p.m.
Akron-Westfield at Gehlen Catholic – 5:30 p.m.
West Monona at Westwood – 5:30 p.m.
Spirit Lake at Okoboji – 6 p.m.
Kingsley-Pierson at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 6 p.m.
Bishop Heelan at Sioux Center – 6 p.m.
Le Mars at Spencer – 6 p.m.
Remsen St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda – 6 p.m.
West Sioux at MVAOCOU – 6 p.m.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Cherokee – 6 p.m.
NEBRASKA
Pender at GACC – 4 p.m.
Omaha Westside at Norfolk – 4 p.m.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Crofton – 5 p.m.
Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle – 5 p.m.
Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig – 6 p.m.
Wynot at Creighton – 6 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson at Flandreau – 5:30 p.m.