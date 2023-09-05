SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local college volleyball highlights and scores from September 5th, 2023:
Morningside 3, Briar Cliff 1
Grinnell 3, Buena Vista 0
by: Anthony Mitchell
by: Anthony Mitchell
