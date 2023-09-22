The Southeast Polk Rams will be facing off against the Black Raiders at Sioux City East Friday night at 7 p.m.
Catch this game and many more all season on Metro Sports TV and KCAU 9. We recently announced the partnership. Read about it HERE.
by: Gage Teunissen
Posted:
Updated:
The Southeast Polk Rams will be facing off against the Black Raiders at Sioux City East Friday night at 7 p.m.
Catch this game and many more all season on Metro Sports TV and KCAU 9. We recently announced the partnership. Read about it HERE.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now