It’s a Saturday afternoon contest on the hardwood at Hinton.

There will be a double-header of basketball of the Westwood Rivals facing off against Hinton Blackhawks with both the boys and girls teams playing.

For the girls, the Blackhawks of Hinton will play against the 6th ranked Westwood Rebels.

The live stream for the girls game will start Saturday at 3 p.m., Meanwhile, the boys game will start at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Game

Boys Game

Catch this game and many more all season on Metro Sports TV and KCAU 9. Read about our partnership with Metro Sports TV HERE.