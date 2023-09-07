SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the main event is more than a month away, organizers for the Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk are holding an information session for those planning to participate in the October event.

The Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk is an event for community groups, church congregations and area families and residents to help fight hunger. It is set to take place on October 15, starting at the Grace United Methodist Church at 1 p.m.

Before the walk, the open house Recruiters’ Rally will take place at Grace UMC on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. This will give those planning to join or wanting to learn more a chance to pick up materials and ask questions.

“The rally is a great place to learn more about the CROP Walk and how you can get your church, organization or family involved,” Sioux City CROP Walk committee member Shelley Hexom said.

At the October walk, participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item. Food and 25% of funds raised will go to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

In 2022, the Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk raised $27,099 and brought in more than 400 pounds of food.