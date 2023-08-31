SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is excited to announce that we’ll be teaming up with Metro Sports TV to bring Siouxland viewers free livestreams of local high school sporting events around northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota.

Metro Sports TV currently covers eight Siouxland schools including Sioux City East, West, North, Dakota Valley, West Sioux, Hinton, and Sioux Center. Their high-quality broadcasts include in-depth play-by-play analysis and multi-camera coverage of local events. They currently have nine local games scheduled for the month of September.

“Metro Sports TV is delighted to partner with the iconic KCAU sports team. Having our broadcasts and game highlights featured on SiouxlandProud.com is a big win for all the sports viewers in the tri-state area,” Pat Schiltz, Director of Metro Sports TV, said. “Together MSTV and KCAU will offer high-quality free-view web streams and continue to be the leaders in high school sports coverage.”

Games will be streamed live through Metro Sports TV’s website as well as our website SiouxlandProud.com under the Sports tab. Starting on September 1, Metro Sports will have live coverage of Sgt. Bluff-Luton at Sioux City east and Boyden-Hull / Rock Valley at West Sioux.

“We are thrilled to partner with MetroSports.tv. This partnership will expand our coverage of High School sports and provide additional content on our website, Siouxlandproud.com,” KCAU General Manager John Curry said. “A win-win for KCAU and the team at MetroSports.tv.”

Metro Sports began to offer free-view web streams of high school sports in 2017 and has continued to grow. They currently offer streams of football and basketball. They also broadcast games for teams in the Sioux Falls Metro, Harrisburg, and Brandon Valley.

Streams of games and other features on a computer or mobile goes through Rokfin. They also have a Roku TV app if you want to watch on the big screen.