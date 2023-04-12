SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the weather becoming a bit more pleasant outside, KCAU 9 Sports hit the link to check out one of the courses on our KCAU 9 Golf Pass.

Our first course in Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, Iowa. The course, owned by Jeff Donaldson, was built in 1959 and started off as a par 3 course.

The course’s signature hole is #7, which features trees to the right of the fairway while the left side is out-of-bounds. Not only does this course have a signature hole, it has a signature feature.

Sun Valley added a Footgolf course in 2017, becoming the only course in Siouxland with Footgolf. The rules are the same, but it is played with a soccer ball rather than a golf ball, providing an additional way to play the game and have fun.

“We introduced Footgolf about five years ago and it’s grown in popularity. Some people come out and try it because they’re just curious. It’s basically just golf rules with a leg and a soccer ball instead of a golf club and a golf ball. But we have a competitive league on Friday nights, we host the river-cade foot golf tournament. Grandfather may be playing golf on the par 3 course and grandson is playing foot golf at the same time,” Sun Valley owner Jeff Donaldson said.

A total of nine golf courses are on our KCAU 9 Golf Pass. The courses are throughout Siouxland, with seven of the courses in Iowa and two in Nebraska. For more information, click here.