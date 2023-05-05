SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour makes another stop as we made the trip to Nebraska, visiting a course that is rich in family history.

Kelly’s Country Club has been an established course for the last few decades, evolving to what it is today while staying in the ownership of the family that founded it. There are plenty of interesting holes on the course, with the signature being #7. The hole is a 108-yard par 3 which requires golfers to hit over a pond from the tee box.

Plenty of area golfers have come to call this course home, adding to the family and community feel Kelly’s Country Club hopes to provide.

“We want them to leave feeling like they were important here. Kelly’s so good at remembering everyone’s names and who they are related to and she makes people feel special out here,” Kelly’s CC co-manager Teresa Wilkinson said.

“We want people to leave with a good feeling that it was a friendly place and it’s a good course and that it was a great experience all around for them,” Kelly’s CC co-manager Kelly Benson added.

For more information and to purchase our KCAU 9 Golf Pass, click here.