SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our next stop on the KCAU 9 Golf Pass Tour brings us to Nebraska, which is the site of Covington Links, one of two golf courses in the Cornhusker State that is included in our golf pass.

Covington Links, which opened in 1976, has been owned and operated by Marty and Bobbi Johnson since the course opened. Not only has Marty Johnson been the sole owner of the South Sioux City course during its history, he had mentioned that he built the course, using many years of experience with his family toward the creation of Covington Links.

“I started the Sioux City Country Club when I was ten years old working for an uncle. I rode out with my grandpa and I helped him do a few things and gradually, I went up through the ranks and then when he started building courses in 1957. I tagged along with him, and finally, I got into the business,” Johnson said.

The course’s signature hole is #6, which is a 445-yard Par 4. Covington Links is an 18-hole course with a par of 71.