ISU’s Montgomery, Butler Leave for Draft

Iowa State running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Hakeem Butler each declared they’re forgoing their senior season and entering the NFL Draft Monday afternoon.

Montgomery chalked up nearly 3,000 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns in 37 career games and led the nation in broken tackles the past two seasons.

Butler shined this season, breaking the single-season receiving yard record and tallying nine touchdowns, while leading the Cyclones in receptions with 60.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Junior has Montgomery slated as the fourth-best running back, while Todd McShay has him listed as the third-best. One mock draft from CBS has Butler going in the first round.

The NFL Draft starts on April 25 and finishes on the 27th.