Iowa State’s Italian Tour Game Schedule Announced

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team embarks Saturday on a 10-day tour of Italy that will feature three games. The trip takes the Cyclones through Rome, Florence, Siena and Venice.

Iowa State’s first game will be against the Netherlands National “B” Team on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at noon (CT) in Rome. The game will be played at Palafonte Rome Eur (Address: Via Roberto Ferruzzi, 112, 00143 Roma).

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Iowa State returns to action to face the Siena All-Stars at noon (CT) in Siena. The game will be played at Palasport Mens Sana (Address: Viale Achille Sclavo, 12, 53100 Siena SI, Italy).

The final game of the trip will be Saturday, Aug. 17 against the Ivory Coast National Team at noon (CT) in Vicenza as the Cyclones make their way to Venice. The game will be played at Palazzetto dello sport citta di Vicenza (Address: Via Carlo Goldoni, 36100 Vicenza).

Schedule

Tues., Aug. 13 – Noon (CT) – vs. Netherlands National “B” Team

Thurs., Aug. 15 – Noon (CT) – vs. Siena All-Stars

Sat., Aug. 17 – Noon (CT) – vs. Ivory Coast National Team

Admission

All games are general admission seating with no charge for the game played against Netherlands in Rome. Admission for the other two games are to be determined, but the cost can be expected to be nominal.

Streaming/Live Video

Any streaming of the games will be announced on Iowa State men’s basketball social media the day before or day of the game.

Recaps

Recaps of the game will be available at Cyclones.com as soon as possible following the game.