Iowa Motivated to Reach Nine Wins

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The Iowa football team has a chance at nine wins since the 2013 season and the fourth time in the past 13 years. There's plenty of motivation among the Hawkeye ranks to finish out the year strong.

"It's a thing that doesn't happen very often," Iowa junior defensive lineman Anthony Nelson said. "It'd put this group of guys that we've been working with for a whole year...in a more elite group in the Iowa football program, so that's definitely something that's important to us."

Iowa junior punter Colton Rasetter echoed the importance of this bowl game.

"This is a significant thing to do. It doesn't happen very often, so it's kind of like the guys took it upon themselves like, 'hey, we've got the opportunity to do something great, something special,'" Rasetter said.

Iowa Senior defensive lineman Parker Hesse said there's a chance at some history if the Hawkeyes can win.

"Coach put the stats up, I don't know, we've been playing football for 100-some years and there's been 14 or 15 teams that have had nine wins. So obviously that's elite company and, you know, that's a party we wanna join."

The game against Mississippi State on the first starts at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.