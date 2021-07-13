Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (7-13-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores

Western Christian — 4, West Lyon — 3 — Class 2A Substate 1 Quarterfinal

Spirit Lake — 3, Emmetsburg — 2 — Class 2A Substate 1 Quarterfinal

Alta-Aurelia — 7, Cherokee Washington — 4 — Class 2A Substate 2 Quarterfinal

Gehlen Catholic — 6, Trinity Christian — 1 — Class 1A Substate 1 Second Round

Kingsley-Pierson — 10, Lawton-Bronson — 0 — Class 1A Substate 8 Second Round

Kuemper Catholic — 13, MVAOCOU — 3 — Class 2A Substate 8 Quarterfinal

Newell-Fonda — 11, West Bend-Mallard — 1 — Class 1A Substate 1 Second Round

Remsen St. Mary’s — 10, George-Little Rock — 0 — Class 1A Substate 6 Second Round

Woodbury Central — 1, Akron-Westfield — 0 — Class 1A Substate 8 Second Round

Bishop Garrigan — 6, St. Edmond — 0 — Class 1A Substate 1 Second Round

Pocahontas Area — 5, Ridge View — 3, — Class 2A Substate 2 Quarterfinal



Iowa High School Softball Scores

Fort Dodge — 16, Sioux City East — 4 — Class 5A – Region 1 Championship

Boone — 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Class 4A – Region 1 Championship