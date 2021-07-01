Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (7-1-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Sioux City West — 11, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 1
Sioux City West — 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 2
Kuemper Catholic — 9, Glenwood — 4
Glenwood — 11,Kuemper Catholic — 6
Alta-Aurelia — 18, Trinity Christian — 3
Newell-Fonda — 12, OABCIG — 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 10, West Fork — 8
Hinton — 15, Westwood — 2
West Sioux — 10, Unity Christian — 8
Iowa High School Softball Scores
Sioux City East — 6, Bishop Heelan — 5
Bishop Heelan — 14, Sioux City East — 13
River Valley — 2, West Monona — 1
Le Mars — 5, Council Bluffs Jefferson — 2
Newell-Fonda — 5, Estherville Lincoln Central — 2
Kingsley-Pierson — 11, Ridge View — 10
Kuemper Catholic — 9, Glenwood — 4
Sheldon — 7, Hinton — 0
Denison-Schleswig — 7, Creston — 5
Creston — 10, Denison-Schleswig — 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 12, Okoboji — 4
Unity Christian — 6, West Sioux — 5
Lake Mills — 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 1
Trinity Christian — 5, Alta-Aurelia — 1