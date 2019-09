Both girls’ soccer teams from Bishop Heelan and Spencer were the favorite in their opening round matchups Thursday afternoon at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. But both teams found themselves losing in the first rounds of their respective brackets. The 2-seed in Class 1A, Heelan, lost to 7-seed North Polk in overtime by a score of 2-1. The 4-seed Spencer Tigers lost to 5-seed Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 in the first game of the 2A bracket.