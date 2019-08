Building a stadium, and building a football team aren't all that different. It's beautiful when you're finished, but there's a ton of work that goes into it that most people don't see. That's the approach the LeMars Bulldogs are taking this season after a 3-6 campaign in 2018.

"That's a really good way to put it. That's what we view ourselves as, building from the ground up, and really try to turn things around to be something everyone wants to come watch," said QB Tate Westhoff.