IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just eleven days separate the Iowa Hawkeyes from its Crossover at Kinnick exhibition, with head coach Lisa Bluder and company making their way to the mics for Media Day.

The national runner-up Hawkeyes are coming into the year with plenty of expectations. Iowa was tabbed as the Preseason Big Ten Conference favorite for the second consecutive year while Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year for the third year in a row.

Clark was also named to the Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten team, one of five players in the conference to receive a unanimous vote.

The attention comes with plenty of pressure, and Iowa knows that. But it’s how they handle that pressure that will be key for them as the season is right around the corner.

“I stole this quote from Billie Jean King many times, and in fact, I’m reading the book right now pressure is a privilege. And so I, I think we have to remember that that we’re in this situation of facing pressure, because we’ve done well let’s enjoy that. Let’s rejoice about that. And so, try to enjoy it and not think about the overall picture but just enjoy every single day and it sounds so simplistic, but I think that’s the way that we have to handle it,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said.