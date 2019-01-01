Hawkeyes beat Bulldogs in the Outback Bowl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a beautiful 75 degrees at noon in Tampa, Florida as the Outback Bowl began. Iowa was looking to become only the second Big Ten team to win the bowl in 7 years as they faced the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mississippi State jumped out early with two straight field goals to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Iowa got on the board with a field goal. And then QB Nate Stanley hit a wide-open Nick Easley for a long touchdown. The Hawkeyes scored again in the quarter on another touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to take a 17-6 lead into halftime.

But the Bulldogs would score twice in 18 seconds after a Smith-Marsette fumble on a kickoff.

The Hawkeyes would score once again, however, as Easley scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 24-19.

And Iowa would stay on top to win the game, 27-22, making this their 8th bowl victory under Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.