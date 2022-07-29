SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Former Sioux City North Stars ace Daniel Tillo announced his return to professional baseball after missing the last three months due to injury.

The 26-year-old is bouncing back from a Teres major strain. But before his return, the Iowa Western product will make his final rehab start before knowing where in the San Francisco Giants organization he may end up. But, he says he is ready to get back and is excited for what is next.

“It’s what I’ve been wanting to do and what I’ve been missing out on. The past couple of years have been a little rough with missing time and injuries, so I’m just not going to take this for granted,” said Tillo.