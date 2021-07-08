Foster, Wright named co-athletic directors at Heelan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Bishop Heelan High School has named Andrew Foster and Jay Wright as co-athletic directors.

As co-directors they will work closely with coaches; schedule all high school athletic contests for 19 boys and girls sports; ensure officials are scheduled; line up team transportation, recruit, supervise and evaluate all coaches; work on Gold Club support, special events and more.

“I am excited to have Andy Foster and Jay Wright as co-athletic directors at Heelan,” says Principal Chris Bork. “They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important position.”

Foster has served as assistant athletic director for 14 years. He joined the Heelan staff in 2005 as a health and physical education instructor. He has been the Heelan boys varsity head basketball coach since 2016 after serving as an assistant coach for many years, and also is the Heelan boys and girls head golf coach.

Foster earned a B.S degree in health and physical education from Northern State University in 2002 and a master’s degree in education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls in 2005.

Wright, former Heelan dean of students, has returned after working with other schools for four years as Iowa regional coordinator for TeamMates Mentoring. He taught social studies at Heelan for four years before serving as dean 2008-2017 where he helped Heelan’s principal with daily operations. Wright also served as girls varsity basketball coach last school year and was an assistant boys basketball coach for many years.

Wright is a 1998 graduate of Northwestern College and received a master’s degree from Drake University in 2005.

Both have young children in the Bishop Heelan school system.