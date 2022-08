Image Courtesy – MLB

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Former Sioux City Explorers pitcher Tayler Scott has been recalled by the San Diego Padres. The Johannesburg, South Africa native was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He appeared in 17 games for the Explorers in 2016, boasting a 2.88 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. He last pitched for The El Paso Chihuahuas, San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate.