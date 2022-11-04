LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Siouxland head volleyball coach will be inducted into the Iowa Girls’ Volleyball Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame.

The induction of Mike Meyer will take place at Johnston High School on November 12.

“I was not expecting this honor, so it was really exciting news for me to receive. It is a pinnacle award for coaches, and I have never had a higher personal honor in my coaching career,” said Meyer.

Meyer was the head coach at Gehlen from 2006 until 2021 and also spent time at Remsen St. Mary’s from 1979 until 1987. He also helped the Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team win six state baseball championships as a head coach. His record while coaching for the two schools was 560-191, according to a release from Gehlen Catholic.

Meyer also spent time between high school assignments coaching at Westmar College and Northwestern College. His college recond was 452-151. While at Northwestern he led the Red Raiders to five NAIA National Tournament appearances.

“I am grateful to all the assistant coaches I have had over the years, plus the great players. They are all part of this honor as well because, without them, it wouldn’t be possible,” explained Meyer.

The release said that Meyer led 13 Gehlen Catholic teams to state tournaments, finishing in 2nd twice. He made four semi-final appearances and was also named the Class 1A District Coach of the Year six times.

Meyer spent time serving on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) from 2014 until 2017 and is currently a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) and American Volleyball Coaches Association and had been selected as the 2020-2021 Iowa Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.

Meyer spoke about how he would encourage young coaches saying, “I would tell them to not just learn the sport but learn the craft of coaching. I really studied coaching over the years and even taught classes on it. Don’t choose coaching unless you really enjoy working with kids.”

Meyer is currently retired from coaching but is working at Gehlen Catholic as a junior high and high school social studies teacher.