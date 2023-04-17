SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Baseball fans in Siouxland have the opportunity to meet a former pitcher for the Red Sox Monday.

Former Boston Red Sox Pitch Bill Lee will be at Cardinal Field in Spencer, Iowa, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Lee will be there to practice and run a scrimmage with Northwest Iowa American Legion baseball teams. Teams included the Iowa Great Lakes Okobojis, the Rtuhven Blues, and Milford Muskellunges.

From 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., there will be off-field side practice. The on-field scrimmage will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until sundown at 8:06 p.m.

Lee played for the Red Sox in the 1970s and 80s. He’s currently the pitcher with the traveling Savannah Bananas from Savannah, Georgia.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Only street parking will be available. Feel free to bring a glove and have a catch. Autographs will also be available.