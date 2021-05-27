Forever in their hearts: Muskies conclude strong draft with Hot Shot selection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers had the exact start and finish to the 2021 USHL Phase II draft they wanted.

With their first round pick, the Musketeers selected Swedish goaltender Axel Mangbo at number eight overall. A smart pick for Sioux City, especially after seeing how far having a great goalie can take a team, with this year’s run to the Western Conference finals being made possible, in part, due to some terrific play from goaltender Akira Schmid.

The Muskies selected 17 players after Mangbo, but for their final selection in this year’s draft, they decided to do something a little extra special.

We are honored to select 7 year old Carter Van Meeteren of Hull, Iowa in the USHL Phase 2 Draft. Carter tragically passed away last week. This past season he spent one night with our team as a Floyd Valley Hospital Hot Shot. He made huge impact on our entire organization! #ushl pic.twitter.com/C7Ztqtzx9x — Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) May 27, 2021

Sioux City selected the late Carter Van Meeteren of Hull, Iowa, as an honorary Musketeer. Van Meeteren was a Floyd Valley Hospital Hot Shot this past season, spending one game with the team, where they picked him up in a limo, gave him a custom game jersey, and let him meet and greet the players and coaches.

That’s all it took. Just one night, and Van Meeteren left a lasting part of himself with the Muskies.

“He just brought energy,” said Muskteers Head Coach Luke Strand. “And we have a rule where you can’t step on the logo. He stepped on the logo, and our whole team was cool with it, because he was a special, neat young man. His passion, for his smile, he loved his cars, he bragged with the limo ride, and then he just wanted to be a part. He wouldn’t stop being around the guys on the bench. And those are moments for us to get an opportunity to share. But vice versa, he impacted us as much or more.”

Van Meeteran tragically passed away last week at the age of seven years old, after battling a rare congenital heart condition his entire life. He is survived by his parents, Eric Van Meeteren and Nicole Melton, as well as his three siblings, Trevor, Harper, and Bryer.