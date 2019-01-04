First Day Action of the CNOS Classic
Four games are featured in the opening day of the annual tournament
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from the first day of the CNOS Classic are as followed.
Denison-Schleswig- 49
Sioux City West- 62 (Boys)
Dakota Valley- 85
Sioux City North- 70 (Boys)
Westwood- 89
Sioux City North- 29 (Girls)
Siouxland Christian- 23
Sioux City East- 68 (Girls)
More Stories
-
It was a beautiful 75 degrees at noon in Tampa, Florida as the…
-
Highlighted scores from the final day of the Holiday Classic on…
-
The Musketeers earned their first victory in 14 days after taking…