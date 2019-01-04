Local Sports

First Day Action of the CNOS Classic

Four games are featured in the opening day of the annual tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from the first day of the CNOS Classic are as followed.

Denison-Schleswig- 49 
Sioux City West- 62 (Boys)

Dakota Valley- 85
Sioux City North- 70 (Boys)

Westwood- 89
Sioux City North- 29 (Girls)

Siouxland Christian- 23
Sioux City East- 68 (Girls)
 

