SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from the final day of the Holiday Classic on Sunday are as follows.

Grand View- 62

#8 Morningside- 74 (Women)

Haskell- 69

Briar Cliff- 64 (Women)

Both squads are back on the court on Jan. 2 with the Mustangs traveling to top-ranked Dakota Wesleyan and the Chargers make their way to No.24 Midland.