Final Day of the Holiday Classic
Eighth-ranked Morningside beats Grand View, Briar Cliff falls to Haskell
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from the final day of the Holiday Classic on Sunday are as follows.
Grand View- 62
#8 Morningside- 74 (Women)
Haskell- 69
Briar Cliff- 64 (Women)
Both squads are back on the court on Jan. 2 with the Mustangs traveling to top-ranked Dakota Wesleyan and the Chargers make their way to No.24 Midland.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
