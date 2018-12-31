Local Sports

Final Day of the Holiday Classic

Eighth-ranked Morningside beats Grand View, Briar Cliff falls to Haskell

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 11:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 11:14 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Highlighted scores from the final day of the Holiday Classic on Sunday are as follows.

Grand View- 62
#8 Morningside- 74 (Women)

Haskell- 69
Briar Cliff- 64 (Women)

Both squads are back on the court on Jan. 2 with the Mustangs traveling to top-ranked Dakota Wesleyan and the Chargers make their way to No.24 Midland.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected