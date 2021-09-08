Explorers derail Railroaders 4-0, advance in American Association playoffs

(KCAU) — In a win or go home game, the Sioux City Explorers kept their championship aspirations alive.

In Wednesday night’s South Division Wild Card Game against the Cleburne Railroaders, the Explorers were able to extend their postseason, willing their way to a 4-0 win over the Railroaders.

Neither team scored through five innings, and it wasn’t until the top of the sixth that X’s all-time home runs leader Jose Sermo belted his 30th round-tripper of the season to put Sioux City in front 1-0.

The Railroaders loaded the bases in the bottom half of the sixth inning with two outs, but pitcher Max Kuhns forced the inning-ending fly ball to end the threat. Kuhns was sensational for Sioux City, pitching four innings of relieve, giving up just one hit, striking out three.

In the seventh inning Lane Milligan’s sacrifice fly brought in Chase Harris from third for an insurance run to make it 2-0 Explorers. Milligan added all of the insurance in the contest, smashing a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to make it 4-0 Sioux City, as the Explorers finished their Wildcard playoff series with a win to advance to the American Association South Division Championship Series.

The X’s open up play in Kansas City in the SDCS on Friday in K.C.