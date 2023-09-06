FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers earned the win in Game 1 of its first round playoff matchup against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with a 8-6 victory.

Eight different Explorers recorded at hit in the game, with Matt Lloyd reaching base in all three at-bats. Lloyd, Chase Harris, and Delvin Zinn each contributed two RBI each. Starting pitcher Austin Drury struck out four batters in five innings of work.

Sioux City has a chance to win the series on Friday night in Game 2. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the action can be found during our SportsZone coverage at 10.