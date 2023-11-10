VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have lost in the South Dakota state title match against the Hot Springs Bison.
The final score was 13-7.
The Huskies played Friday morning in the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
by: Gage Teunissen
