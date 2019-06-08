East sweeps fourth-ranked SB-L in makeup doubleheader

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - It was a make-up date for a game that was rained out a couple weeks ago, and the East Black Raiders came out ready to take down the fourth best team in Class 3A, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors. The first game began in the top of the 7th, as that was when the game was called originally. The Raiders won that game 5-4 in the 8th inning.

In game two, it was a 1-0 game in favor of the Warriors for most of the game, but then in the bottom of the 4th, the Raiders scored 4 runs, mostly off of errors, to take a 4-1 lead into the 5th. In the 6th inning, SB-L scored 3 to tie it up at 4 apiece, but in the bottom of the frame, East scored twice to secure the game 2 victory over the Warriors, 6-4.