East girls' soccer moves on in 3A Substate after beating West 2-0

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - In what was a very wet night out at Rich Vanderloo Field, the East Black Raiders' girls' soccer team moved on to the 3A Substate 2 semifinals after they scored one goal in the first half, one in the second to be West 2-0.

The Black Raiders will take on CB-Lincoln, one of the best teams in the state, to vie for a chance at the substate final.

