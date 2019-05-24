East girls' soccer moves on in 3A Substate after beating West 2-0
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - In what was a very wet night out at Rich Vanderloo Field, the East Black Raiders' girls' soccer team moved on to the 3A Substate 2 semifinals after they scored one goal in the first half, one in the second to be West 2-0.
The Black Raiders will take on CB-Lincoln, one of the best teams in the state, to vie for a chance at the substate final.
