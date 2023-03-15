SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Check out our highlights and postgame coverage of the Dordt Defenders women’s basketball team in their NAIA Tournament Round of 16 game at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
FINAL SCORE
Montana Western 89, Dordt 79
by: Anthony Mitchell
