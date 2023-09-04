CHICAGO, IL (KCAU) – Despite hopes of wrapping up the regular season on a high note, the Sioux City Explorers couldn’t match the steady hitting from the Chicago Dogs falling 10-3 to drop the series 3-2.

The Explorers bats awoke early with a sac fly from Vince Fernandez in the first inning followed by a pass ball leading to a run in the second inning. John Nogowski kept the hit parade lively off an RBI single in the third inning, yet it would be the last run of the day for Sioux City.

Meanwhile, Chicago fed off X’s reliever Max Kuhns who began to struggle in the fifth inning. A bases-loaded walk, hit by pitch, and pass ball from Kuhns would tie the game 3-3 in the inning. Chicago then took the lead and created their cushion with five runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the eight inning, as the Dogs’ bullpen shut the door towards the 10-3 defeat over the Explorers.

The Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are set to face off in a best of three game Division Series beginning Wednesday night at Fargo after Kansas City picked Sioux Falls as its divisional opponent.

The X’s will host games two and three (if necessary) on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9:

Sept. 6 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 9 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 6:05 p.m. (if necessary)