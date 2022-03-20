RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — It’s not often you get second chances in sports, but #1 Dakota Valley boys basketball found themselves with that opportunity against #6 Sioux Valley in the Class A state championship game on Saturday night.

The Cossacks ended the Panthers season in the state semis a year ago, but DV had one more shot at redemption, and a chance to end their perfect season with the program’s first state title.



Live and play with the end in sight, the mantra DV has ridden all season to a 25-0 mark.

And even down four at halftime, the Panthers exploded in the second half to come away with an 82-65 victory, for the program’s first-ever state championship.