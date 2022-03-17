RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The Dakota Valley boys basketball team has won the first round of the South Dakota state tournament.

The Dakota Valley Panthers played against Sioux Falls Christian Chargers Thursday afternoon, winning 62 to 56 and continuing their undefeated season.

They are set to play the winner in the match-up of Flandreau versus Groton Area. That game will take place Friday at 7 p.m. CDT.

If the Panthers win again, they will advance to the state championship game, which takes place Saturday at 8:45 p.m. CDT. If they happen to lose, they will play for third place Saturday at 7 p.m. CDT.