AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s a date circled on the calendar of Iowa and Iowa State fans, the Cy-Hawk Game between the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones. This marks the 70th time these two squads will face off with this season’s edition taking place in front a sold-out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State Outlook

The Cyclones are aiming for its first win against the Hawkeyes at home since 2011 as well as back-to-back wins for the first time since 2011-12. ISU’s win against its in-state foe was the first for head coach Matt Campbell, snapping his five-game losing streak against the Hawkeyes. ISU spoke on how its mission is keeping the Cy-Hawk trophy in Ames.

“They’ve been insanely good for the past twenty years. They have a good, solid defense. They’re disciplined in what they do and we’re going to go into this week prepared. Every day we’re going to get better,” Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht said.

“Being an Iowa kid, this game was everything growing up, you watched it every year. It’s going to be huge. Hopefully we can keep the Cy-Hawk in Ames. But, it’s going to be huge,” Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon added.

Iowa Outlook

Cade McNamara and company will look to win the Cy-Hawk showdown for the seventh time in the last eight meetings. A victory would give Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th win, making him the 24th Division I coach to do so. Iowa has had success in Ames, boasting a 21-8 record in games games played at Iowa State.

“We talk about the environment there. It’s a really good environment and I’m just excited to go out there and, hopefully, get those fans quiet by the end of the game,” Iowa tight end Luke Lachey said.

“Having played in the game last year, it ended up being my first time playing against them and losing. It hasn’t sat real well wtih me. But, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go over there and play in Jack Trice for the first time. It should be a fun environment,” Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean highlighted.

Fast Facts

Iowa leads all-time series 43-26

Average margin in last five Cy-Hawk games: 6.8 points

Kirk Ferentz all-time record against ISU: 13-10

Matt Campbell all-time record against Iowa: 1-5

Siouxland Says…

Here’s a look at the polls we ran on our Twitter and Facebook accounts: