CNOS Combine provides opportunities for under-the-radar athletes

For Sioux City East Left Guard Patrick Gottburg, the CNOS Combine is a step towards his goal of playing football at the next level…

“I’m trying to go on and play college ball and if I can impress some scouts and maybe get some offers, that’d be great,” Gottburg said.

The senior was one of more than 60 Siouxland athletes to gather at Elwood Olsen Field to perform for college scouts and coaches of every sport. Reps from schools like Briar Ciff, Buena Vista, and Wayne State were all there to see these athletes show their stuff.

“We wanted to make sure softball coaches, volleyball coaches, track coaches knew that we were doing this today. Help them find some of those athletes that might be under the radar that could compete at the next level, that will work hard enough to compete at the next level,” said CNOS VP of Community Engagement, Suzi Gausman.

For Gottburg, he’s worked hard to improve himself and to show that he can perform at the college level.

“Really after the end of football season, I got into the weight room,” the offensive lineman said. “It was a continuous effort every day, about an hour and a half. So ever since that day I’ve been continuously pushing myself.”

“He’s done it all himself. He’s one of the hardest-working kids we have. He wants to play college football and football is a passion for him,” said SC East Head Coach Brian Webb. “I tell all our kids who want to go play college ball that you have to love to train more than you love to play.”

But the senior’s immediate concern is helping his team in his final high school season.

“I really care about this team and my friends on the team,” Gottburg said. “So I want to be the best teammate I can be and that’s why I push myself very hard because I know that if I don’t push myself to be the best then I’m letting my friends and my teammates down.”

After two hours of work in the summer sun, many of these athletes, including Gottburg, hope an offer is just over the horizon.