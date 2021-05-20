BVU Director of Athletics Jack Denholm resigns

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Buena Vista University (BVU) Athletics announced BVU Director of Athletics Jack Denholm is resigning.

According to a release, the resignation is effective June 4.

Denholm has led the University’s Athletics for the last five years, and during that time has helped strengthen the athletic fundraising efforts across campus, re-established tailgating during home football games, created an annual athletic department fundraising event and has instituted kick-off events for each sport season to help bring the community from throughout Storm Lake together.

“Although I’ve known Jack for several years, stepping into my new role as President this past year has provided me with greater insight into Jack’s role and leadership with BVU Athletics,” says BVU President Dr. Brian Lenzmeier. “I have been impressed with his wholehearted commitment to the student-athlete experience at BVU, as well as his support of the coaches.”

Key fundraising efforts accomplished during Denholm’s tenure involved the creation of game sponsorship opportunities and recognition for multiple sports, and the formation and enhancement of the Beaver Booster Club, a group whose work will benefit hundreds of student-athletes in future years. Denholm also played a central role in establishing the University’s partnership with BVU Golf Course at Lake Creek, a development that aims to strengthen a community resource while providing real-world experiential learning opportunities for students and student-athletes.

Denholm has worked closely with administration over the years in efforts to make continual upgrades to campus-wide athletic equipment and facilities, including the renovation of the gym floor inside Siebens Fieldhouse, set to take place this summer. He has also worked tirelessly with coaches and administration to enhance student-athlete recruiting efforts.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at BVU and have been blessed to meet so many wonderful people while forming great relationships,” says Denholm. “BVU is a special place with a very bright future and with Dr. Lenzmeier’s vision, I truly believe the University and BVU Athletics will continue to make great strides. I appreciate the opportunity and can’t express my gratitude enough to all the people who have helped me along the way as I look forward to starting a new chapter in my life. I appreciate the opportunity to have been a part of Beaver Athletics and can’t express my thanks enough.”

Over these past 15 months, Denholm also helped lead a tireless effort, along with many other campus administrators, to ensure Beaver Athletics were able to return to action this winter and spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The steady leadership Jack provided this past year in the midst of the pandemic was essential to helping BVU compete successfully in all 19 sports,” adds Lenzmeier. “I will miss working with him.”

An interim Director of Athletics will be named before Denholm departs on June 4 with more information on the Director of Athletics position being shared at a later date.