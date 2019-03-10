Local Sports

BRLD wins Nebraska State Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. - The BRLD Wolverines made it to their first-ever state championship on Saturday. Defeating the Yutan Chieftans 54-42 to put a cap on what was a marvelous season for the Wolverines.

The number one seed through the C-2 tournament, the Wolverines bowled over everyone in their path en route to the state title.

