BRLD wins Nebraska State Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. - The BRLD Wolverines made it to their first-ever state championship on Saturday. Defeating the Yutan Chieftans 54-42 to put a cap on what was a marvelous season for the Wolverines.
The number one seed through the C-2 tournament, the Wolverines bowled over everyone in their path en route to the state title.
