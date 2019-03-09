Local Sports

BRLD moves on, Ponca falls in C-2 State Tournament

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 11:04 PM CST

LINCOLN, Neb. - BRLD is making their first appearance in the state championship after taking down Centennial 54-25. They held the Broncos to just 7 points in the second half.

On the other side of the bracket, Ponca dropped a heartbreaker to the Yutan Chieftans 46-42.

BRLD will face Yutan on Saturday to decide who will be crowned champion.

