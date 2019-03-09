BRLD moves on, Ponca falls in C-2 State Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. - BRLD is making their first appearance in the state championship after taking down Centennial 54-25. They held the Broncos to just 7 points in the second half.
On the other side of the bracket, Ponca dropped a heartbreaker to the Yutan Chieftans 46-42.
BRLD will face Yutan on Saturday to decide who will be crowned champion.
More Stories
-
Morningside rode 26 points and 8 rebounds from Tyler Borchers en…
-
Kassidy De Jong scored 20 as #1 Northwestern took down #5 Indiana…
-
After a less than stellar 2017-2018 campaign, the Boyden-Hull Comets…