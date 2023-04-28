SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University held a press conference at the Newman Flanagan Center, announcing another project within its athletic programs.

Briar Cliff University is set to lay down artificial turf at Faber Field, which is currently home to the Chargers’ men’s and women’s soccer teams. The site will also be the new home of the Briar Cliff football team.

“It’ll enhance our overall student experience because everybody is going to be able to use the spaces. But, it will also give us better balance with our student-athletes and have better balance in life,” Briar Cliff Interim Executive Athletic Director Kelly Boe said.

“It’s a really great thing for our community. Not only for our current and future students, but us as alumni, to see our institution continue to grow and take steps forward,” former Briar Cliff football player and current Briar Cliff University Marketing Specialist Asi Tupua said.

The project is slated to start in May with the anticipation that it will be ready to host practices and games this fall. To kick off the addition of football on Faber Field, Briar Cliff will host its spring football game on campus.