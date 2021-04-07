Briar Cliff opens football season with spring camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Briar Cliff Chargers opened their football season under first-year head coach Shane Ladage Wednesday.

As Briar Cliff opens up spring camp, the Chargers are seeing a low number of players, with around 50 players leaving the program.

However, coaches and players are still looking forward to the upcoming season and are more focused on the quality instead of the quantity.

“We got we’re thrilled with the guys we have in our program. We’ll get our numbers right, recruiting has been great. Trying to really right now lay a foundation, do all the guys we bring in can just jump right in,” said Coach Ladage.

“I would rather have lower numbers and more people bought in bigger numbers of people bought in and that’s what we saw last year, we had brought out a huge recruiting class last, like 90% of them. And we’d like this low of numbers I know everybody’s on the same page, we all have the same thought process, and it’s easy to get team bonding going to because COVID obviously, we have a lot of people but we have low numbers that helps us out,” said junior defensive lineman M.J. Montgomery.

There was no spring ball last year, so this week’s my first spring ball since my freshman year, so it’s good heading into my senior year, we’re getting out here with the guys and just put in as much work as we can,” said senior wide receiver Kobe Johnson.

The Chargers finished 1-8 last year in Dennis Wagner’s last season as head coach.

Briar Cliff will kick off their 2021-22 campaign at Waldorf on August 28.