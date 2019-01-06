Briar Cliff men's team wins, ladies fall at CNOS Classic
Both teams faced the Hastings Broncos
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - In the end, it was the ranked team in each game that came out on top.
In the early game, the unranked Chargers women's team took on #15 Hastings at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Briar Cliff made what wasn't a very close game close at the end. As they hit three straight three-pointers to pull themselves closer. But it wasn't enough as Briar Cliff lost 74-66 and fell to 10-9 on the season.
Meanwhile, in the men's game, the Chargers started out strong, but let the Broncos stay in the game. As a result, the game was forced into overtime.
Behind 26 points from Jay Wolfe, Briar Cliff was able to eke out a 106-103 victory versus unranked Hastings, and improve to 14-3 on the season.
