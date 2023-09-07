SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers dropped its home opener to the Clarke University Pride 1-0. BCU’s record is now 1-1-1.
The Chargers are back in action at home, Hosting Dordt in a 1:30 p.m. contest on Sept. 13th.
by: Anthony Mitchell
