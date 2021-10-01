Briar Cliff baseball set to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff’s baseball squad will take a trip to Dyersville and get the chance to play on an iconic Iowa landmark.

According to a release, Briar Cliff and Luther College will play each other on September 16, 2022. The announcement came during Briar Cliff’s homecoming celebration. Briar Cliff and Luther College will be the first colleges to play on the field.

“We encourage our university team to dream BIG, and our alumni office and baseball program did just that,” shares Dr. Rachelle Keck, President of Briar Cliff University. “This game will be historic – not just for Briar Cliff University and Luther College, but also for the Field of Dreams. We are proud to be the first college teams to take the field.”

The Field of Dreams became a notable landmark in Iowa after the movie was released in 1989, inspiring millions. Released by Universal Pictures, the movie starred Kevin Costner and became an Academy Award nominee for “Best Picture of the Year.”

“Our baseball program has had some exciting growth over the past year. Playing on this field is a dream come true for our student-athletes,” shares Nic Scandrett, Vice President of Athletics and Operations at Briar Cliff University. “This is an experience like no other – and this program deserves it. They study hard in the classroom and work hard on the field.”

Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

During the spring season, the Briar Cliff ended with a 34-20 overall mark, with eight players on all-GPAC teams and one named NAIA all-American. The program also hosted training camps with MLB scouts.

Earlier this year, the Yankees and White Sox played at the site, the first-ever regular-season game to be played in Iowa. The game drew over 5.9 million viewers.